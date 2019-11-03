The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

PM-ASEAN - PM Modi favours expansion of ties between India and ASEAN By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bangkok, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blueprint for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally.
In his opening address at the India-ASEAN summit, the prime minister said enhancing surface, air and maritime connectivity between India and 10 nations of the bloc will significantly boost regional trade and economic growth.

 

