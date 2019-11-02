MN-TALKS-SECURITY - Naga peace talks: Security upped in Manipur, protests continue

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Imphal, Nov 2 (PTI) Amid growing concerns over the outcome of Naga peace talks, security has been heightened in Manipur, which has a sizeable Naga population, with additional companies of paramilitary forces being deployed in the state to "meet any eventuality".

Civil societies across Manipur have been holding protests, seeking assurances from the Centre that the solution to the vexed political issue would not be affecting Manipur's territorial integrity.

Normal life was paralysed in several par ...