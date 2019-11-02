UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia after Marquez crash

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* French rider sets new Sepang lap record

* Marquez to start 11th after nasty crash

* Yamaha lock out front row (Adds quotes)

SEPANG, Malaysia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fabio Quartararo smashed the lap record at the Sepang International Circuit to earn Petronas Yamaha a home pole position for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, while MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash.

Quartararo's one minute 58.303 seconds lap helped the rookie finish ahead of Maverick Vinales (1:58.406), ...