UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia after Marquez crash

* French rider sets new Sepang lap record
* Marquez to start 11th after nasty crash
* Yamaha lock out front row (Adds quotes)
SEPANG, Malaysia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fabio Quartararo smashed the lap record at the Sepang International Circuit to earn Petronas Yamaha a home pole position for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, while MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash.
Quartararo's one minute 58.303 seconds lap helped the rookie finish ahead of Maverick Vinales (1:58.406), ...

 

