Box-USA-Ali-Amfoot-NFL-Colts-Irsay

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NFL Colts owner Irsay buys Ali "Rumble" boxing title belt
Washington, July 24, 2022 (AFP) - Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" victory over George Foreman has been purchase by NFL Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for $6.18 million.
Noted memorabilia collector Irsay announced the purchase Sunday in a Twitter posting, saying he was "proud to be the steward" of the historic World Boxing Council belt.
Irsay hinted the item might be shown at an ...

 

