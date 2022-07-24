Box-USA-Ali-Amfoot-NFL-Colts-Irsay

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NFL Colts owner Irsay buys Ali "Rumble" boxing title belt

Washington, July 24, 2022 (AFP) - Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" victory over George Foreman has been purchase by NFL Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for $6.18 million.

Noted memorabilia collector Irsay announced the purchase Sunday in a Twitter posting, saying he was "proud to be the steward" of the historic World Boxing Council belt.

Irsay hinted the item might be shown at an ...