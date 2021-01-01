WB-3RDLD SCAM-MINISTER-ARREST - WB minister arrested over school jobs scam, sent to 2-day ED custody (Eds: Add fresh details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam, an official of the agency said.

He was later produced before a judge in the Bankshall court here and sent to the ED custody for two days.

The Trinamool Congress secretary general, who was the state education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested after arou ...