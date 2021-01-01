MH-AADITYA-MIDTERM - Aaditya Thackeray predicts mid-term polls in Maha, says Shinde govt will collapse

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Paithan (Maha), Jul 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led government will soon collapse and Maharashtra will have mid-term elections.

Speaking before a gathering of party workers here on the third day of his `Shiv Samvad Yatra', an outreach campaign, he also said the rebel Sena legislators betrayed his father, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, when he was unwell.

Paithan is the Assembly constituency of Sena MLA and former minister Sandipan ...