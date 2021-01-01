TRIBAL ASPIRATIONS-MURMU - Tribal aspirations from better education to emancipation rise, with Murmu set to be President

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Rairangpur/Ranchi/Guwahati/Raipur/New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Chandramani Hansda, 25, who lives a few meters away from President-elect Droupadi Murmu's ancestral house at Upabeda village near Rairangpur town in Odisha, wants the new President to ensure no Adivasi girl remains uneducated.

A few hundred kilometers away in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, where Murmu was a Governor, tribal rights leader Salkhan Murmu wants real Sengel (emanicipation) for the long exploited tribals of his state.

...