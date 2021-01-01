KA-CONG-SQUABBLING - War over words between K'taka Cong chief, Siddaramaiah camps continues over CM candidate (Eds: Upgrading)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".

Reacting to party MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark that people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister, Shivak ...