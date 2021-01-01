SPO-BAD-IND - Bhatnagar-Crasto win Syed Modi mixed doubles title

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Seventh seed Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada here on Sunday.

Bhatnagar and Crasto hardly broke a sweat as they inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that lasted just 29 minutes.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is now up against compatriot Malvika Bansod the ...