Dozens of Indian turtles die in suspected poisoning
Mumbai, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - Deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, Indian wildlife experts told AFP Sunday.
Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate a foul smell around the body of water in Kalyan, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of India's entertainment capital.
Suhas Pawar of the Wild Anim ...

 

