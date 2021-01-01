UK-RUSSIA-LD UKRAINE - Britain says Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government

London, Jan 23 (AP) The British government has accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration, and said former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate.

Murayev is head of the small pro-Russian party Nashi, which currently has no seats in Ukraine's parliament.

Britain's Foreign Office on Saturday named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services.

It's unclear wha ...