GA-HYMN-CHIDAMBARAM - Centre's move of dropping 'Abide with me' hymn sad; sensitive people hurt by decision: Chidambaram

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Objecting to the Centre's decision of dropping one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymns 'Abide with me' from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government's move has hurt the "thinking and sensitive" people.

'Abide with me', written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, had been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

The Indian Army announced on Saturday that it has been dropp ...