Beijing district conducts mass nucleic acid testing

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Fengtai, one of 16 districts of Beijing Municipality, on Sunday started district-wide nucleic acid testing as local COVID-19 cases have been reported recently, local authorities said.

The district has found a cluster infection and is facing the risk of community transmission, according to a statement released by the district's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from ...