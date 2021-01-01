BC-FBN--Vikings-Westbroo, 0209
Vikings sign receiver/returner Dede Westbrook, agency says<
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook<
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Vikings signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Sunday, adding some needed depth at the position and another option for a punt returner.
Westbrook's agency announced the news on Twitter. The product of Oklahoma, ...
