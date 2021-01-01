Patrick Sandoval flirts with no-hitter as Angels shut down Twins

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Patrick Sandoval pitched 8 1/3 no-hit innings and Shohei Ohtani had two

doubles and scored a run to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over

the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Sandoval, who entered the contest with a 3-13 career mark, kept the Twins

off-balance with a changeup while registering a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Brent Rooker lined a first-pitch slider down the right field line to break up

the no-hitter in the ninth and then came arou ...