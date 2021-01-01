UPDATE 2-Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina follows Rio silver with Tokyo gold

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina won the women's 10-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday to claim the gold medal that narrowly eluded her five years ago in Rio.

Batsarashkina mounted a spectacular charge over the closing shots to win gold at the Asaka Shooting Range with an Olympic record of 240.3. Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won silver with 239.4, while the bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China.

