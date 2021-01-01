SPO-OLY-BAD-SINDHU-COMMENTS - I've been working on my aggression and technique: Sindhu

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu on Sunday said she has worked on her aggression in the past five years and promised a very "different" version of herself after making a winning start at the ongoing Olympics.

Five years back, Sindhu was not considered a medal prospect but she stunned the world with her stellar run which ended with an unprecedented silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro.

However, this time around, the 26-year-old from Hyderabad is India's biggest h ...