Olympics-Softball-U.S. overcome Aussie youngster in extra frame to win 2-1

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Paresh Dave

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 25 (Reuters) - United States softball swarmed their hero Amanda Chidester after her extra-inning single beat Australia 2-1 during the penultimate day of round-robin play.

The Americans could secure a date with Japan in the gold-medal match if the Olympics hosts hold off third-place Canada later on Sunday.

Tarni Stepto, Australia's youngest player at 21, held U.S. batters to five hits over seven and 1/3 innings. Throwing nearly as fast as flamethrower an ...