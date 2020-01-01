PRECIOUS-Gold eases on doubts over U.S. stimulus passage

(Updates prices)

* Dollar index fell 0.1% against key currencies

* U.S. Fed's policy meeting due on Jan. 26-27

By Sumita Layek

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday due to

concerns that a massive economic stimulus in the United States

may not be passed smoothly, although a weaker dollar limited

bullion's losses.

Spo ...