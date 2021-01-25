SKorea-business-court-politics-Samsung lead

Samsung chief will not appeal 2.5-year jail term: lawyer

Seoul, Jan 25, 2021 (AFP) - The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire will not appeal against his 2.5-year prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said Monday, in a move experts noted could pave the way for his early release on parole.

Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty ...