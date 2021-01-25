cricket-SRI-ENG lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Leach, Bess rattle Sri Lanka with six wickets

Galle, Sri Lanka, Jan 25, 2021 (AFP) - England spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess wreaked havoc with three wickets each as Sri Lanka slipped to 67 for six in their second innings at lunch on day four of the final Test on Monday.

Sri Lanka lead by 104 runs after they bowled out England for 344, 37 short of the hosts' first innings total of 381. Debutant Ramesh Mendis, on 11, and Dilruwan Perera, on one, were battin ...