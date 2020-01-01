UPDATE 2-France probably needs new lockdown as early as February -top adviser

(Adds comments by head of scientific council advising French

government on COVID-19 response)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - France probably needs to move into

a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school

holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the

virus, the government's top medical adviser on COVID-19 policy

said on Sunday.

French schoolchildren have two weeks off in February, but

the entire month is a holiday ...