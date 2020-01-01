UPDATE 2-France probably needs new lockdown as early as February -top adviser
(Adds comments by head of scientific council advising French
government on COVID-19 response)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - France probably needs to move into
a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school
holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the
virus, the government's top medical adviser on COVID-19 policy
said on Sunday.
French schoolchildren have two weeks off in February, but
the entire month is a holiday ...
