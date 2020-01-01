BC-US--Capitol-Breach-Ar, 0369

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot<

A federal judge has blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month<

AP Photo transref:NYSB707, transref:TNHO101<

Eds: UPDATES: Links photos.; With AP Photos. This is new to some points.<

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuf ...