Athletics-world-USA-shot-Crouser-record

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Crouser breaks 32-year-old indoor shot put record

Los Angeles, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser set a new world indoor record on Sunday, breaking Randy Barnes' 32-year-old mark with a throw of 74ft 10.5 inches (22.82 meters).

The 28-year-old American, gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, broke the previous indoor record of 74ft 4in (22.66m) with his first throw at the American Track League event in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Barnes' previous record had stood sin ...