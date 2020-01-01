BC-HKN--Red Wings-Blackh, 0380

Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings<

Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 for their second straight win<

By JAY COHEN<

AP Sports Writer<

CHICAGO (AP) _ Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on ...