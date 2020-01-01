UPDATE 1-Soccer-Fernandes stunner seals Cup win for Man Utd over Liverpool

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, quotes)

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Manchester United added to Liverpool's woes as Bruno Fernandes's pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-footed strike beyond Alisson in the 78th minute to book a last-16 tie for his side against West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah scored both of Liverpool's goals, the first to give his side an 18 ...