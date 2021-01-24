Fbl-GER-Bundesliga newseries
Bayern seven points clear after thrashing sorry Schalke
By Ryland JAMES
Berlin, Jan 24, 2021 (AFP) - Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-0 victory at bottom side Schalke 04 as Robert Lewandowski scored for the eighth straight league game.
Bayern extended their advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig, who suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at second-from-bottom Mainz on Sat ...
