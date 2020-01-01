Roundup: Taliban fighters battered in southern Kandahar amid call for truce in northern Kunduz province

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KABUL, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Taliban militants have been battered in the southern Kandahar province as 38 were killed amid the call for a truce in the northern Kunduz as fighting gets momentum in both the restive provinces.

A total of 38 militants have been confirmed dead on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province, the birthplace of the Taliban outfit, a statement of the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

According to the statement, the Taliban militants were gathered in parts of the re ...