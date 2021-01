RUSSIA-NAVALNY - FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN SAYS ARREST OF PROTESTERS JEOPARDISES RULE OF LAW, WORRIED ABOUT AUTHORITARIAN DRIFT IN RUSSIA

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

RUSSIA-NAVALNY - FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN SAYS ARREST OF PROTESTERS JEOPARDISES RULE OF LAW, WORRIED ABOUT AUTHORITARIAN DRIFT IN RUSSIA

...