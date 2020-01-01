The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year<
The U.N. mission in Afghanistan has noted a drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year<
By RAHIM FAIEZ<
Associated Press<
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) _ Afghanistan saw a 13% drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across the country in the first six months of this ...

 

