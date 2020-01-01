BC-AS--Afghanistan-Civil, 0553

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year<

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan has noted a drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year<

AP Photo transref:BKWS304, transref:BKWS303<

By RAHIM FAIEZ<

Associated Press<

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) _ Afghanistan saw a 13% drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across the country in the first six months of this ...