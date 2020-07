Iraq-unrest-protests

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Two Baghdad protesters dead after clashes with police: medics

Baghdad, July 27, 2020 (AFP) - Two protesters died in Baghdad early Monday after being shot with tear gas canisters in violent confrontations with Iraqi security forces, medical sources told AFP.

Demonstrations over power outages erupted in the capital and several southern cities on Sunday, as temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) overwhelm electricity generators across the country.

The deaths were ...