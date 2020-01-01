Spain's Catalonia to take stricter measures if coronavirus sitation does not improve
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BARCELONA, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Catalonia may take
stricter measures to limit coronavirus contagion if situation
does not improve in the next 10 days, regional leader Quim Torra
said on Monday.
Torra warned that in many parts of Catalonia the data was
similar to the situation before Spain declared a national
lockdown in March. He added his administration's goal was to
avoid taking as strict measures as the ones that were taken back
then.
Catalan a ...
