BC-AS--NKorea-War Annive, 0595

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

North Korea's Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concerns<

North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, as he pushes to muster public support for efforts to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak<

AP Photo transref:KNS814, transref:KNS811, transref:KNS812, transref:KNS813, transref:XPYO104, transref:XPYO108, transref:XPYO105<

By HYUNG-JIN KIM<

Associated Press<

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) ...