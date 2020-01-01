BC-AS--NKorea-War Annive, 0595
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
North Korea's Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concerns<
North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, as he pushes to muster public support for efforts to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak<
By HYUNG-JIN KIM<
Associated Press<
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) ...
