Brazilian star Oscar says he would play for China

Shanghai, July 27, 2020 (AFP) - Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar says he would be willing to ditch his Brazilian passport to play for China -- if FIFA changed its rules.

Oscar, who moved from the Premier League to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for a still-Asian-record 60 million euros in January 2017, made the last of his 48 appearances for Brazil in 2015.

Under current rules, the 28-year-old cannot switch to play for ano ...