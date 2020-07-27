Fbl-Asia-CHN-Oscar-BRA
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Brazilian star Oscar says he would play for China
Shanghai, July 27, 2020 (AFP) - Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar says he would be willing to ditch his Brazilian passport to play for China -- if FIFA changed its rules.
Oscar, who moved from the Premier League to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for a still-Asian-record 60 million euros in January 2017, made the last of his 48 appearances for Brazil in 2015.
Under current rules, the 28-year-old cannot switch to play for ano ...
