CG-NAXAL-FIRING - Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan killed in Naxal firing

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan was killed after Naxals opened fire at security personnel guarding a police camp in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am when the victim was on security duty at his units Kademeta camp under Chhote Dongar police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"A couple of Naxals fired two rounds targeted at the security per ...