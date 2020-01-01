MH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL - Maha: Hospital loses COVID-19 facility tag due to lapses

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Thane, Jul27 (PTI) A private hospital in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district has been stripped of its status as a COVID-19 treatment facility after several lapses were found in its functioning, a civic official said on Monday.

It was observed that the COVID-19 death rate at the hospital was high. The facility, located in Kamatghar area, also did not have specialist doctors to treat the patients and lacked physicians, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's medical officer of health D ...