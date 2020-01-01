Cotton futures open lower

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ZHENGZHOU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Cotton futures opened lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2020 delivery lost 90 yuan (about 12.85 U.S. dollars) to open at 11,955 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

...