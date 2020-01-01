Poland poised to announce major coal mine closures - sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest coal producer,

state-run PGG, is likely to announce within days deep cuts in

coal output and the closure of a number mines as part of a

restructuring plan that is expected to prompt protests by

miners, industry sources said.

Poland generates almost 80% of electricity from coal and is

the only member of the European Union that has not pledged to

become carbon neutral by 2050.

PGG's management will meet with trade uni ...