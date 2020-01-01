Poland poised to announce major coal mine closures - sources
WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest coal producer,
state-run PGG, is likely to announce within days deep cuts in
coal output and the closure of a number mines as part of a
restructuring plan that is expected to prompt protests by
miners, industry sources said.
Poland generates almost 80% of electricity from coal and is
the only member of the European Union that has not pledged to
become carbon neutral by 2050.
PGG's management will meet with trade uni ...
