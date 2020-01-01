DL-VIRUS-CASES - Delhi records 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,30,606: Authorities

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,075 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,827, authorities said.

Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606, it said.

From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being re ...