Five killed in road accident in Bihar's Begusarai

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Begusarai, Jul 26 (PTI) Five persons were killed after their car hit a road divider and overturned, and a truck rammed into it in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the National Highway-31 near Lakho village in the Maffosil police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

The driver had apparently lost control of the car and hit the road divider. The vehicle overturned and then the truck rammed into it, Lakho police outpost officer-in-charge Santos ...