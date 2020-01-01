Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain acted swiftly to impose
a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing
data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases,
foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
Asked by Sky News why the decision was taken with so little
notice, Raab said: "Because the cases in Spain, the data we got
was on the Friday, we obviously compiled that through the course
of the day.
"It showed a big jump right across m ...
