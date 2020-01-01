Flamengo look to Europe for vacant coaching role

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Flamengo have short-listed Spaniard Domenec Torrent and Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal as prime candidates for the club's vacant head coaching position, according to press reports in Brazil.

Flamengo vice president Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel are currently in Europe for talks with the pair, the Gazeta Esportiva news outlet reported on Saturday.

Domenec was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City ...