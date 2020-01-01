JK-WEEKEND-LOCKDOWN - Amid rising COVID cases, Jammu goes into 60-hour lockdown

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu has gone into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 pm in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu district sits atop the list among 10 districts in Jammu region with 14 deaths and 472 virus cases. It is the ninth among 20 districts in terms of such cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar district with a record of 82 deaths and 2,088 active COVID cases is on the top of the list.< ...