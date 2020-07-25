Iran-aviation-Syria-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iran says passengers can sue US for endangering flight

Tehran, July 25, 2020 (AFP) - Iran's judiciary on Saturday told passengers aboard an Iranian commercial airliner that the US said was intercepted by its warplanes that they can sue Washington for endangering their lives.

Two US fighter jets flew dangerously close to the Mahan Air plane over war-torn Syria on Thursday, according to Iranian authorities, forcing the pilot to take emergency action and causing injuries to some passengers.

