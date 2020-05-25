Fbl-FRA-Ligue1-Marseille-Villas-Boas lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Villas-Boas to stay on as Marseille coach

ATTENTION - ADDS background ///

Marseille, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - Andre Villas-Boas will return as Marseille coach for next season, the club announced on Monday, despite widespread reports the Portuguese was set to leave after just one year in charge.

"After several discussions in recent days with Frank McCourt and Jacques-Henri Eyraud, Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that he wants to continue working with OM next season," the club told AFP.

La ...