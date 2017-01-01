The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Greek resort island serial rapist held on new rape charge<
A convicted rapist released early into a half-century prison term is under police guard in hospital on the Greek resort island of Corfu after suffering severe injuries while trying to evade arrest on new rape charges<
ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ A convicted serial rapist released early from a half-century prison term was under police guard in hospital on the Greek resort island of Corfu Monday after suffering severe injuries trying to evade ar ...

 

