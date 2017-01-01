BIZ-VIRUS-N95 MASKS - Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory (Eds: Adding word in intro)

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI)

Leading manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks have reduced prices by up to 47 per cent after regulator NPPA stepped in to ensure the availability of this respiratory protection device at affordable rates in the country, the government said on Monday.

N-95 masks were earlier being sold in the market for Rs 150 to 300 per unit and after the advisory by the the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), prices have been cut.

To address the issue of higher pr ...