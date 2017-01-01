UPDATE 2-Barrick pays Tanzania initial $100 mln after gold shipments resume

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* 1,600 containers of gold concentrate shipped in April

* Tanzania had banned exports of mineral concentrate in 2017

* Tax dispute between government and Barrick resolved in

January

(Recasts, adds detail, Barrick statement)

By Nuzulack Dausen

DAR ES SALAAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Barrick's

Tanzania subsidiary Twiga Minerals has resumed exports of gold

concentrate after receiving clearance for its first shipments

since the lifting of a government ban imposed ...