UPDATE 2-Barrick pays Tanzania initial $100 mln after gold shipments resume
* 1,600 containers of gold concentrate shipped in April
* Tanzania had banned exports of mineral concentrate in 2017
* Tax dispute between government and Barrick resolved in
January
By Nuzulack Dausen
DAR ES SALAAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Barrick's
Tanzania subsidiary Twiga Minerals has resumed exports of gold
concentrate after receiving clearance for its first shipments
since the lifting of a government ban imposed ...
