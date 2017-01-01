RAIL-VIRUS-STAFFER - Rail Bhavan staffer tests positive for COVID-19; 5th case in less than two weeks in same building

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A staffer at the Rail Bhavan here tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking to five in less than two weeks the number of such cases in the same building of the railway headquarters.

A fourth-grade multitasking staffer who attended office till May 19 tested positive on Monday and nine of his contacts at Rail Bhavan have been sent to home quarantine, sources said.

The multitasking staff is responsible for taking files from one official to another and come in contact ...