UK-LOCKDOWN-JOHNSON-LD AIDE - Furore rages on over UK PM's defence of top aide's lockdown breach By Aditi Khanna

London, May 25 (PTI) The furore surrounding top Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings' perceived breach of the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles to his parents' home refused to die down on Monday.

The Opposition branded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's defence of Cummings as an "insult" to all the sacrifices made by the British public during the pandemic, with a growing number of parliamentarians within Johnson's own Conservative Party calling for his Chief Strategy ...